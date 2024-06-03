Brad Pitt and Ines make waves on beach date

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon have taken their love by the sea. The couple took a stroll with their dogs along the Santa Barbara beach April 29, keeping each other close as they enjoyed a cup of coffee and the ocean breeze.

For their beach date, the duo kept it casual with Brad, 60, sporting an all white ensemble, complete with gold necklaces and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Ines, 32, opted for a white, flowy dress, paired with white sneakers a dark green puffer vest.

The outing comes less than two months after Ines finalized her divorce from Paul Wesley in March. The jewelry designer and Vampire Diaries star were married for two years before they separated in 2019, with their rep telling E! News at the time that the decision was mutual.

Still, Ines and Brad-who shares children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15 with ex Angelina Jolie – have kept their romance largely out of the spotlight since they first sparked dating rumors in 2022.

And while a source told E! News at the time that they were just friends, their friendship has most certainly heated up, as they were even celebrating their birthdays together in December with 30 of their friends at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles.

Plus, Ines-who is the vice president of fine jewelry brand Anita Ko-has even been seen sporting wearing a “B” necklace.