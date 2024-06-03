Fazlur Rehman accuses ‘institutions’ of breaking constitution, fueling rebellion

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman lashed out on Sunday at institutions, stating that the entities which break the constitution are the ones responsible for carrying out the rebellion. While addressing a rally in Muzaffargarh, the JUI-F chief asserted that certain institutions played no part in the creation of Pakistan but contributed to its disintegration. Fazl accused the establishment of tampering with the constitution, asserting that those who break it are the true rebels, not them. He criticized the current government setup while reflecting on the ongoing fight against terrorism, noting, “[They] declared a war against terrorism, yet terrorism continues to rise.”

“If terrorism is crossing the borders, then where are you standing on the borders?” Fazl stated while questioning the military’s effectiveness. Discussing the deteriorating law and order situation, the JUI-F chief noted, “The people of KP and Balochistan are suffering from severe unrest.” He asserted that under the constitution, the nation should be given an Islamic system and economic rights. He asked whether supporting the institutions in establishing peace could be considered a crime for the scholars.

Touching upon the Fourth Schedule during his address, the JUI-F chief declared, “The fourth schedule will not stop us.”

The JUI-F chief announced that on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Khatam-e-Nabuwaat, the party will celebrate “Youm-e-Fatah” on September 7 at Minar-e-Pakistan.