Farooq Sattar praises MQM-P’s role in electricity price reduction

Farooq Sattar, a senior leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), praised the government’s recent decision to cut electricity prices. He stated this change provides significant relief for various consumer groups. The announcement from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif detailed a price reduction of 15% or Rs7.41 per unit due to seasonal tariff adjustments.

During a press conference in Karachi, Sattar highlighted MQM-P’s contributions in the coalition government. He explained the party focused on lowering electricity costs and addressing water supply issues. As a result, some consumers have seen their bills drop from Rs10,000 to Rs8,500.

Looking ahead, Sattar expressed optimism about the upcoming budget, hoping for a decrease in interest rates from 12% to 9%. This change could make loans more accessible to the public. He emphasized that while the full impact of these measures may take time, they are significant steps towards improving the economy.

Approximately 40.3 million consumers stand to benefit from the new electricity prices, including around 35 million residential users. The increased budget-neutral subsidy aims to boost consumption from the national grid while providing relief to financially struggling families.