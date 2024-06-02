KP Health Dept revamps procurement committees

The Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced the dissolution of its existing Medicine Coordination Council committees responsible for government medicine procurement. In their place, three new committees have been formed, effective from the next financial year (July 1st, 2024).

According to a notification issued, the previous committees, formed last year for the current financial year’s procurement, will be replaced. The new structure aims to enhance efficiency and oversight in the procurement process.

The Technical and Evaluation Committee will be led by the Additional Director General of Monitoring and Evaluation Health. The committee will include the Deputy Director of the Medicine Coordination Council as Secretary and Member, along with the Medical Superintendent of Police Services Hospital, Principal Pharmacist Services Hospital, Additional Director MCC, a Specialist in Medicine, a Specialist in Surgery from Nasirullah Babar Memorial Hospital Peshawar, a Pediatrician, an Anesthetist from Services Hospital, a Gynecologist from Molvi Ameer Shah Memorial Hospital, and the Deputy Director of Pharmacy Services.

Additional members may be included as needed.

The Inspection Committee will comprise the Chief Drug Inspector, Senior Drug Inspector, and Drug Inspector. It will also include one pharmacist from a hospital and one from the pharmacy department of a government university. Additional members can be appointed by the competent authority.

The Rate Contracting Committee will be chaired by the Director General of Health Services. The Additional Director General of Monitoring and Development Committee will serve as Secretary and Member. The committee will also include the Director General of Drug Control and Pharmacy Services, Director of Finance Health Directorate, a Professor of Cardiology from Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, a Professor of Medicine from HMC, a Professor of Surgery from LRH, the Chairman of the Pharmacy Department at the University of Peshawar, a District Health Officer, Additional Director General Drugs, and Additional Director of Pharmacy Services. One additional member may be appointed by the competent authority.

This restructuring is intended to streamline the procurement process and ensure the effective supply of medicines to government hospitals and facilities across the region.