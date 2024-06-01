FIA summons PTI leaders over Imran’s incendiary tweet

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned to PTI leaders Barrister Gohar and Omar Ayub and party spokesperson Raoof Hasan regarding the “misuse” of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan’s X account for disseminating incendiary content against state institutions, it emerged on Saturday.

On May 26, Imran’s official account shared a video along with a quote attributed to him: “Every Pakistani should study the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report and get to know who was the true traitor, General Yahya Khan or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.”

The video argued that the former military dictator was the one actually responsible for the country’s breakup, referring to alleged atrocities committed by the Pakistani military during the civil war. The video also interspersed images of the current civilian and military leadership, alleging that they stole the party’s mandate in the general elections.

The post generated intense blowback and controversy, particularly from the government ranks. An investigation has been launched by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Wing into the post. After initially disassociating itself from the post, the PTI on Friday also “owned” the post and demanded exactly what was initially called for, that people read the Hamoodur Rehman Commission report and the military should work within its constitutional limits. In a statement issued after its core committee meeting, the party claimed that the FIA was hell-bent on making another case against Imran.

An FIA team visited Adiala Jail yesterday in a bid to quiz the PTI founder regarding the post. However, sources said Imran had refused to meet the investigators, saying he would only meet them in the presence of his lawyer. Meanwhile, notices issued to Barrister Gohar, Ayub and Hasan on Friday by the FIA said that an inquiry was initiated regarding the “misuse” of Imran’s verified X account through which “highly obnoxious and inciting content against state institutions” was shared. They said the post was “likely to cause fear or alarm in the public and may induce/provoke anyone to commit an offence against the state or state institution or public tranquility”.

Thus, the notices said the PTI trio was directed to appear in person before FIA Sub-Inspector Muhammad Monib Zafar to record their statements in their defence at the FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Centre on Wednesday “in the interest of justice”. “In case of non-appearance, proceedings u/s 174 PPC. will be initiated against you,” the notification said, referring to Pakistan Penal Code Section 174 (non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant).