Federal govt likely to slash funds for discretionary development schemes

The federal government is set to slash funds for discretionary development schemes of members of parliament, citing recommendations from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The proposed changes aim to align with IMF conditions in the budget for the upcoming financial year 2024-25.

The inner sources revealed that due to the impending election year, approximately 61 billion rupees were allocated for parliamentarians’ schemes in the current financial year. However, in a departure from previous practices, these funds are now subject to termination.

Furthermore, in line with recommendations from both the IMF and World Bank, funding for provincial projects is also slated to be halted. Notably, there are proposals to reduce the health development budget from Rs 26 billion to Rs 17 billion and allocate Rs 32 billion less for the education sector, compared to the previous year’s budget of Rs 83 billion. Additionally, there’s a proposed reduction of Rs 173 billion in the development budget for roads, highways, and motorways from Rs 245 billion. These proposed adjustments signify a major overhaul in federal development priorities, sparking discussions about their potential impact on various sectors.