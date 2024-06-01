Wapda face PAF in All Pakistan Muhammad Majid and Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament Final

Wapda will face Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in the final of ongoing All Pakistan Muhammad Majid and Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament after beating Islamabad and Punjab Rangers respectively here at Siddique Memon Sports Complex Karachi organized under the umbrella of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF).

Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Secretary General Khalid Bashir was the chief guest in the semifinal round while PBBF associate secretary Yaqoob Qadry and others also witnessed the semi-final matches.

Unbeatable Wapda continued their good show in the tournament and beat Islamabad in the first semifinal by 80-51. Wapda ace player Kaleemullah again led the winning side by scoring 17 points along with Muhammad Israr scored 12 points, while Ali Kazmi and Jibran Asif scored 14 and 12 points for Islamabad respectively.

In the second semifinal, Pakistan Air Force trounced Punjab Rangers by 86-57 points to set the final clash against Wapda. PAF also maintained their dominance in the championship and comfortably won the crucial match. Umair Jan and Mehtab Akram were the top players for PAF with 18, 18 points respectively.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori will be the chief guest in the closing ceremony of the memorial tournament who will distribute prizes among the players.

Late Muhammad Majid and Abdul Nasir represented Pakistan in national and international events. To pay homage to outstanding players, organizers decided to organize a memorial tournament keeping in view their meritorious services and in recognition of their great love to the game of basketball. Syed Adnan Ali, Ghulam Muhammad

Sheikh Jamil,Hasan Ali, Amil Khan, Jawaid Khan Rafay Malik, Syed Arbab Ali and Hamza Khan Yousaf performed duties as Technical Officials from Sindh Province.

Nine teams namely Pak Wapda, Punjab Rangers, Sindh (Green) Balochistan, Sindh (White), Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Police, Islamabad and Sindh (yellow) took part for top honours.