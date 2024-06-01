Shilese Jones out of US gymnastics championships but still eyes Paris

Shilese Jones, a two-time world championships all-around medallist, withdrew from the US Gymnastics Championships on Friday citing injury, but hopes she can still get a shot at the Paris Olympics.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be participating in the Xfinity Championships this year,” Jones said in a statement. “With Paris as my ultimate focus, it’s best for me to prioritize recovery and resting my shoulder this weekend.

Jones, who missed nearly 10 months between the 2022 and 2023 world championships with a torn labrum in her shoulder and an ankle injury, told reporters at the US championships in Fort Worth, Texas, this week that her shoulder had been bothering her since she finished runner-up to Simone Biles at the Core Hydration Classic two weeks ago.

This week’s nationals in Fort Worth, where senior women were scheduled to open competition on Friday, was meant to be the next step toward the US Olympic trials on June 27-30 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jones said she hoped she could still compete at the trials for a Paris Olympics berth. “Both the medical team and I are confident this is the right decision to ensure I’m at full strength for trials,” she said, adding that she would petition USA Gymnastics for a trials berth.