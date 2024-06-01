Farah Khan says Naseeruddin Shah ‘troubled’ her during ‘Main Hoon Na’ shoot

Bollywood filmmaker and seasoned choreographer Farah Khan shared her experience of shooting with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, on her directorial debut ‘Main Hoon Na’ and revealed that she wrapped up his work much earlier than planned.

In a new interview with a YouTube channel, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan recalled working with ‘moody’ Naseeruddin Shah in her debut film and disclosed why she finished his character within six days, instead of 10.

Khan, who first approached Shah with the antagonist character Raghavan, eventually played by Suniel Shetty in the title, said, “I had first gone to Naseer to play the villain’s role. We went to many people for the villain’s role.”

“We first went to Naseer and he made a fuss and you know how Naseer is he is very moody. He said I can’t do it,” she added.

Khan continued, “Then there was a 10-day role of Shahrukh’s father for which I went back to Naseer. I said abhi yeh toh kar lo (at least play this character now).”

“Naseer ne mujhe itna tang kia ki maine 10 din ka role 6 din mein khatam kar dia. I said iska shooting jaldi khatam karo (Naseer troubled me so much that I finished his 10-day shoot in just six days. I said to finish his shoot quickly) but after that, he has been wonderful. I love Naseer,” she recalled.

For the unversed, Shah essayed Brig. Shekhar Prasad Sharma, father of the male heroes of the film, whose death triggered the events in the movie.

Khan’s debut directorial ‘Main Hoon Na’, headlined by Shahrukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao, received positive reviews from critics and was also a huge Box Office success upon its release in 2004.

The masala entertainer fetched several prestigious awards of the season as well.