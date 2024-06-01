PTI has another May 9 plan on their minds: Azma Bokhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Saturday said the PTI had another May 9-like plan in their mind and added that a commission should be formed on why the PTI founding chairman Imran Khan “is doing all this” against the national institutions and the country.

“Does he wants to do politics or something else is his agenda,” she remarked and said that the anarchy and violence was in the genes of PTI, adding that the party not only executed the May 9 violence but had also written letters to the IMF for derailing the talks between the two sides.

Addressing a press conference, Bokhari said the tweet [the post on X which was formerly known as Twitter] eulogising Sheikh Mujibur Rehman was still the pinned post on the X account of Imran, as she rejected the claims that the PTI founder and his party have nothing to do with it.

Zain Qureshi of PTI made it clear on a TV channel the other day that the nothing was posted on Imran’s X account without his permission, while Naeem Haider Panjutha said that their leader had praised the social media team, Bokhari reminded the reporters.

Raoof Hassan, another PTI leader, talked about dragging the provinces into a fight against each other, she said and added that dividing the country was their party agenda.

An organised campaign had been launched against the state institutions, the provincial minister said and wondered why Imran didn’t even utter a single word about the Hamoodur Rehman Commission Report when he was in power.

“Has the Hamoodur Rehman Commission Report appeared a week ago” she asked while questioning the timing and motives behind this campaign. The institutions had committed mistakes but had moved forward after acknowledging the same, said the Punjab minister.

A particular party [PTI] is involved in “digital terrorism”, the PML-N leader said, thus echoing the views expressed by the Pakistan Army at a recently-held Formation Commanders Conference. The youngster carrying out the social media campaign were not the guilty party, as the actual culprit were those transmitting the “feed”.