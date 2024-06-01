Naming of hospital departments after CM Maryam challenged in LHC

A petition has been filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the naming of government hospital departments after Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The petition was filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar on behalf of a citizen Mushkoor Hussain, stating that this move is an unconstitutional act.

According to the petition, national buildings and institutions are usually named after individuals who have offered valuable services to the country, not political figures. The petition stated that after becoming Chief Minister, various hospital departments were named after Maryam Nawaz.

The petitioner urged the court to declare the naming of hospital departments after Maryam Nawaz as null and void. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a surprise visit to the Holy Family Rawalpindi and inspected various wards.

The Chief Minister, while taking a notice of low wages of the labourers during her visit to the Holy Family Hospital New Block directed to pay the labourers complete payment according to the Wages Act. She inspected the Paeds emergency, Mother & Child Block and other wards. She communicated with the patients and inquired after them. Few patients apprised CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif about the problems being confronted by them in the hospital.