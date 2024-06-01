CM vows service delivery in meeting with local heads of UN bodies

“Improvement and reforms in every sector are among my priorities,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a meeting with a 22-member delegation of local heads of UN subsidiary bodies, led by United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Muhammad Yahya, in order to discuss ongoing development projects in Punjab with the cooperation of United Nations agencies. She added,”I am trying to solve every public problem on priority basis.” She remarked,”Seeing the poor economy and deprived people, I keep thinking to strengthen them financially.”

Madam Chief Minister briefed the visiting delegation about government policy on education and health sector reforms. She said,”People will soon start benefitting from the fruits of these reforms.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,” Punjab’s agriculture has full potential to transform Pakistan’s economy.” She added,”Farms in villages will be supported for livestock development, besides the provision of Interest-free loans and machinery to small farmers.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”I want to see every woman of Punjab financially independent and prosperous.” She added,”We are building a tax-free garment city in Punjab, where women will be given 6 months of free training and scholarship.” She highlighted,”We are trying to eliminate gender disparity. The first virtual police station for women has been established.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”For the first time, the best waste management system is being introduced in every city of Punjab.” She added,”For the first time, a system of grading officers is being implemented to improve upon service delivery and good governance.” She flagged,”Nawaz Sharif will make IT City the Silicon Valley of Pakistan.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”Despite obstacles, I consider it an honor to be the Chief Minister of Pakistan’s largest province, Punjab.” She added,”We are designing a system of providing complete health facilities in all districts.” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”For the first time in Pakistan, Air Ambulance Service will start from Punjab, and the first public sector cancer hospital is being built in Lahore.” She added,”2500 Basic Health Units, 300 Rural Health Centers and major hospitals in the province are being revamped, besides free delivery of two-month medicines stock at the doorsteps of patients suffering from fatal diseases.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”In order to cope with stunting and malnutrition in children, we are providing free milk to the students of public sector primary schools across Punjab.” She added,”Not only Lahore, the development of every city in Punjab is among my priorities.”

In the meeting, it was agreed to increase cooperation in education, health, agriculture and other sectors Madam Chief Minister said,”The common goal of the United Nations projects and our priorities is to serve the people of Punjab.” She added,”The target of construction of one lakh houses for the low-income classes will also be met with the cooperation of UN agencies.”

Muhammad Yahya, head of the UN team, said,”I was eager to see Lahore, the people of Punjab are impressive.” He added,”We will fully support Punjab government in its public welfare mission.”

UNDP Representative Samuel said,”The welfare project of Pakistan, especially Punjab, is commendable.”

“Pakistan and France have a rich history of friendship and cooperation,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with French Ambassador H.E. Mr Nicolas Galey and Economic Consul H.E. Mr Laurent Chopiton, in order to discuss various possible avenues of mutual cooperation.

H.E. Mr Nicholas Gayle appreciated various public welfare initiatives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Punjab. He said,”We want to work together for the development and stability of Pakistan.”

It was agreed in the meeting to increase cooperation on measures to combat climate change and environmental protection. H.E. Mr Gayle said,”Collaboration is essential in addressing global challenges such as climate change.”

“Ensure implementation of ban on smoking in public places,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on ‘World No Tobacco Day.’ She added,”Use of tobacco can be fatal to human health.”Madam Chief Minister said,”More than 250,000 deaths per year in Pakistan due to smoking is a matter of grave concern.” She added,”Smoking is also a major cause of heart attack in young people.” She highlighted,”Parents should be vigilant to prevent children from smoking.”