Azerbaijan praises Pakistan’s role in regional stability

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov called on Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir and engaged in in-depth discussions, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

The two discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional peace and stability.

The military’s media wing added that the army chief mphasized Pakistan’s long-standing fraternal ties with Azerbaijan and reiterated the country’s unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive assistance and cooperation in the spheres of defense and security.

General Munir also praised the Azeri armed forced for their professionalism. “The visiting dignitary expressed his sincere appreciation for Pakistan’s steadfast support to Azerbaijan and acknowledged the country’s pivotal role in maintaining regional stability.”

A day earlier, Pakistan and Azerbaijan resolved to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors including trade, investment, energy and connectivity to exploit bilateral potential further. This commitment was made during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

In a joint press conference, Dar announced plans to bolster cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity, energy, and defence. He highlighted ongoing efforts to boost bilateral investments, particularly in the energy sector, with a joint working group on energy playing a crucial role.

Both leaders also discussed the situation in Gaza, calling for an immediate cessation of Israeli hostilities and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Quds Al Sharif as its capital. Dar expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s steadfast support on the Kashmir issue and reiterated Pakistan’s support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Azeri foreign minister also mentioned that the 8th Pakistan-Azerbaijan Inter-Governmental Commission, set to convene in Islamabad later this year, would further drive economic cooperation.