Ishaq Dar, Donald Blome express satisfaction on the current trajectory of bilateral relations

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar received US Ambassador Donald Blome in his office on Friday. A wide range of bilateral issues including security and economic cooperation came under discussion. Ambassador Blome briefed the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister about recent visits from the US side. The Deputy PM and the Ambassador expressed satisfaction on the current trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen these ties in future.

