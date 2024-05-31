Meezan Bank, Legends Arena join hands to promote health and fitness

Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s Premier Islamic bank, has recently announced a strategic partnership with Legends Arena, a state-of-the-art sports facility in Karachi. The signing ceremony recently held at Legends Arena marks the beginning of a collaboration aimed at promoting sports, health & fitness, and community engagement.

Under this partnership, Meezan Bank cardholders will enjoy discounted access to various premium facilities at Legends Arena including cricket pitches, futsal fields, padel courts, tennis courts, badminton courts, and more. This initiative highlights the Bank’s dedication to supporting the sports and physical activity sector, ensuring it remains vibrant and accessible. It will further enable the Bank to deliver opportunities for its customer base to get active.