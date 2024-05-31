As the World No Tobacco Day 2024 was marked on May 31, it’s imperative that we shine a spotlight on one of the most pressing issues facing our youth: the insidious targeting of children by the tobacco industry. This year’s theme, “Protecting children from tobacco industry interference,” resonated deeply as we witness the alarming statistics related to tobacco use among young people in Pakistan and around the world.

According to recent data, approximately 31.6 million adults in Pakistan, constituting about 19.9% of the adult population, are currently using tobacco. Shockingly, tobacco-related illnesses claim more than 160,000 lives annually in Pakistan alone, imposing a significant burden on our healthcare system and economy. These statistics serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address the tobacco epidemic, particularly among our youth.

Young people globally are increasingly becoming vocal about the harmful effects of tobacco and the tactics employed by the industry to target them. From flashy advertisements to enticing social media campaigns, the tobacco industry spares no effort in luring our children into a lifetime of addiction and health complications. World No Tobacco Day 2024 provides a platform for young voices to demand change and hold the tobacco industry accountable for its exploitative practices.

One of the most concerning aspects of tobacco industry interference is the relentless marketing of their products through social media and streaming platforms. These platforms, popular among young people, serve as powerful tools for the tobacco industry to reach a captive audience and normalize smoking behavior. As responsible adults and policymakers, it is our duty to shield our children from these manipulative practices and create environments that promote health and well-being.

Governments play a crucial role in protecting our children from tobacco industry interference by adopting and enforcing policies that restrict tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship. The recent Federal Excise Duty (FED) reforms on tobacco in Pakistan have shown promising results in terms of revenue generation, but more needs to be done to prioritize public health over profit.

On World No Tobacco Day 2024, let us reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding the future of our children by standing against tobacco industry interference. It’s time to listen to the voices of our youth, empower them with knowledge and resources, and create a world where they can thrive free from the grip of tobacco addiction. Together, we can build a tobacco-free future for our children, where their health and well-being are valued above all else. Let us seize this opportunity to take decisive action and protect our most precious resource – our children.

The writer is Program Manager, Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC), Islamabad.