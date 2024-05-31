Simbine upstages Jacobs over 100m at Oslo Diamond League

South African Akani Simbine timed a season’s best 9.94 seconds to upstage Italy’s Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs over 100m at the Diamond League meet in Oslo on Thursday.

Simbine was slow out of the blocks but produced a strong second half and a savage dip to claim victory ahead of Japan’s Abdul Hakim Sani Brown, in 9.99sec.

Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme rounded out the podium in 10.01sec, with Jacobs finishing fourth (10.03). “It ended up in the rain which probably influenced the race but at the end of the day we all have to run 100m rain or not and get to the line first,” said Simbine.

“I did that today which I am happy with but I have a lot to work on and a lot to do. I am happy with my performance and I hope there will be more highlights coming up as we build towards the Olympic Games.” Simbine, 30, added: “I put my marker out to the world today that I am here. The goal was the win today and I did that. Getting the win always helps with confidence as we get closer to Paris.”