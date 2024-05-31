Monaco player gets four-match ban for hiding anti-homophobia logo

Monaco footballer Mohamed Camara has been banned for four matches for taping over an anti-homophobia logo on his shirt in a Ligue 1 game, the French League (LFP) announced on Thursday.

The LFP said they “decided to impose a four-match suspension… after hearing the player Mohamed Camara and taking note of his refusal during the session to carry out one or more awareness-raising actions in the fight against homophobia”.

Camara opted not to support a French league campaign against homophobia by hiding the logo on the front of his shirt as he played for Monaco against Nantes in the final game of the season on May 19.

The 24-year-old also chose not to take part in a group photo in which both teams stood behind a banner in support of the LGBTQ community. The Malian player could have received a ten-match suspension under the disciplinary scale of the French Football Federation. “We take note of the decision of the League which we respect and we will not appeal this decision,” Monaco’s general manager Thiago Scuro told AFP. The Riviera outfit, which had apologised and indicated possible internal sanctions against the player, did not assist Camara before the commission.