Abida and Atif Aslam set to perform at Abu Dhabi concert

The iconic duo of Atif Aslam and the revered Abida Parveen will grace the stage at Etihad Arena today (Saturday).

This eagerly awaited event, ‘Symphony of Stars,’ will be a spectacular showcase of their most popular songs, bringing together powerful voices and talents that have resonated with fans across the region. The concert promises an unforgettable night of music and celebration, with special guest artists adding to the allure of this grand musical experience.

It’s an event that is poised to truly capture the spirit of their remarkable musical journey.

Abida Parveen, a name synonymous with Sufi music, continues to captivate audiences with her ethereal voice and humble demeanour.

Despite her legendary status, the iconic singer remains free of any starry airs or the usual trappings of a celebrated artist.

Sitting casually in her hotel room in Dubai, the 70-year-old veteran singer from Pakistan exudes a child-like excitement and warmth, as she speaks about her upcoming performance in Abu Dhabi.

In an exclusive chat with City Times, she shares insights about the show, her illustrious career and her views on today’s music scene.

Surprisingly, despite decades of performances, the legendary artist admits she still experiences a flutter of nerves before taking the stage.

“I feel exactly how I felt for the first time,” she says with a laugh, revealing that she still gets butterflies in her stomach. This nervousness, she believes, is a sign of an artist’s dedication and passion.

“A little bit of nervousness and discomfort are healthy for an artist. But once I am on the stage, I just say a little prayer and begin my performance,” she explains. As the conversation drew to a close, it was evident why Abida Parveen’s passion for music and humble nature continue to win the hearts of her fans.