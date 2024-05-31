Rati Gali Lake Road in Neelum Valley closed for six months

The road leading to the picturesque Rati Gali Lake in Neelum Valley has been closed for six months, causing significant inconvenience to tourists and affecting local tourism. The 16-kilometre stretch from Dowarian to the Rati Gali Lake Base Camp is blocked at various points, leaving the popular tourist destination inaccessible.

Rati Gali Lake, known for its stunning natural beauty, attracts millions of visitors each year. Despite the heavy influx of tourists, the highways department has yet to commence maintenance work to reopen the route, prompting frustration among travellers and local businesses dependent on tourism.

Residents have taken matters into their own hands, initiating road maintenance efforts through community help. This grassroots effort highlights the community’s reliance on tourism and their determination to restore access to the lake.

The prolonged road closure has raised concerns about the local economy and the overall tourist experience in Neelum Valley. As one of the region’s key attractions, Rati Gali Lake’s inaccessibility could lead to a decrease in visitor numbers, impacting local hospitality and service industries.