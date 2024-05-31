CM announces establishment of 300 schools for special children

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced to establish 300 Special Education School as Centre of Excellence across Punjab. She attended the special education ceremony for the provision of hearing aid and lunching of enrolment campaign. The CM left her seat and sat among the special children. She held a special child in her lap. She visited a stall being established with the cooperation of UNICEF and GPE for the hearing aid.

She monitored a medical test of the children deprived of their hearing ability. She also inspected the handicrafts and paintings of the special children. The students of Special Education Sargodha presented CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif a painting and a sketch.

She expressed her affection with the children for making a painting and a sketch. She formally launched enrolment campaign of out of school special children. The Chief Minister gave hearing aid instruments to Mehwish Mumtaz, Muhammad Hammad, Ghulam Farid, Farman Ali and Ume Emain. The Special Children recited Holy Quran and Naat-e-Rasool SAW and female children deprived of eye- sight presented national anthem and a national song. UNICEF representative Abdullah Fadil and Secretary Special Education also addressed the ceremony. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif asked the special children to sit on the stage before her speech. She instead of standing before a traditional dais addressed the ceremony by sitting among the children.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while addressing the ceremony of Special Education said, “They are my dear children, all are my heroes. I expressed my gratitude to UNISEF, GPE and Special Education on giving hearing aids and also commend them. I am heartily pleased to meet the special children. I have labelled special children as heroes because doing something by being possessed with everything is easier but these heroes do wonders despite facing difficulties. They cannot climb stairs but come to school, cannot hear but still come to school and they are the real heroes. I witnessed painting and art of the special children, I got surprised and felt overjoyed. I also commend the teachers of the special children.

“We will establish 300 special education schools as Centre of Excellence. We are establishing Centers of Excellence for the special children in every district as international quality facilities will be provided in them. We will do whatever we can to bring the special children into the mainstream. We have granted funds and will set up a special institution for autism. Today we are handing over hearing aid instruments. Whosoever wants a wheel chair then he should write to me and it will be granted immediately. I am going to launch provision of wheel chair project soon. If the children are provided hearing aid and eye glasses then they can come to public school from a special school. I am highly indebted on being given immense love from these children.

The intention to provide service to the special children after meeting them has increased from 100 percent to 1000 percent. A special child was asking from me about Nawaz Sharif in his sign language. I will convey his message to Nawaz Sharif. May Allah Almighty bestow upon us the will to fulfil essential needs of these special children. May Allah Almighty grant me courage to fulfil dreams of these special children.”

Meanwhile, the Punjab government takes a historic step for the farmers, Agriculture Department and Bank of Punjab reached an agreement in the presence of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and President Punjab Bank Zafar Masood inked the MoU. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that a prosperous farmer guarantees prosperity of Punjab. The Chief Minister was informed during the briefing that Kissan Card will be used for the provision of quality seeds, manure and pesticides. A direct subsidy will also be provided through Kissan Card. It was informed during the briefing that Bank of Punjab will be the first partner regarding implementation of Kissan Card Programme. It will provide loans to the deserving farmers along with other financial assistance.

We want to solve problems of the business community to increase exports and employment opportunities, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif during her visit to Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Sheikhupura. She added, progress in the growth of exports is satisfactory.

Madam Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to build Plug and Play Garments City in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park. She said, the construction of Garment City will not only help in the creation of one lakh employment opportunities, but would also contribute much towards women empowerment. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”We are establishing the best garments city in Punjab.” She also considered a proposal to build Labor Colony and Technical Training Centre in the Business Park.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharifs directed to complete the business park link road in one months, besides carrying out a massive plantation drive in the area. She herself planted a sapling in the premises. Madam Chief Minister also directed the relevant departments to take immediate steps for the construction of a motorway interchange in the area to ensure easy access to the business park.

Chief Minister summoned and directed RPO Sheikhupura to take immediate action to improve upon law & order situation within 10 days. Earlier, Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi, chairman Rumi Fabrics Limited Home Division, the first unit of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, gave a detailed briefing on the project.