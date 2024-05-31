Govt, allies to confront challenges jointly, PM tells MQM-P

A delegation from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss pressing issues facing the nation, with a special focus on Karachi.

The MQM delegation, led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, included prominent members such as Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Aminul Haque, Javed Hanif, and Abdul Hafeez.

During the meeting, the prime minister emphasized the crucial role of MQM as the most important coalition partner in the government. He assured the delegation that the government is committed to working closely with allied parties to address the challenges confronting the country.

Sharif highlighted Karachi’s vital importance, describing it as the economic backbone of Pakistan. He reiterated that solving Karachi’s problems is a top priority for the government, recognising the city’s critical role in the nation’s economy. The MQM delegation presented suggestions for the upcoming budget of the new financial year. PM Shehbaz warmly welcomed these proposals, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts in budget planning and economic strategy.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, along with senior officials Azam Nazir Tarar and Rana Sanaullah, were also present at the meeting. Their presence underlined the government’s commitment to inclusive and comprehensive discussions with coalition partners.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday has given approval for several significant educational initiatives aimed at increasing educational opportunities in Sindh. During the meeting with the Federal Ministry of Education, PM Shehbaz Sharif gave in-principle approval for measures to increase educational opportunities in the province.

According to the Ministry of Education, a new campus of the Textile University will be established in Sindh to meet the region’s growing demand for specialized education in textiles and related industries. The resident of Karachi will see the establishment of a National Skills University campus, aimed at enhancing vocational and technical education, along with a co-campus of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design to provide more opportunities in fashion and design education.

Additionally, Mirpurkhas will benefit from a new co-campus of the Federal Urdu University, expanding access to higher education in the region. Furthermore, a new Daanish School will be inaugurated in Karachi to offer quality education to underprivileged children.

Additionally, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will provide funds for a school feeding program in Sindh, ensuring that children receive nutritious meals to support their education. Earlier in the day, the Vice Chancellors of 21 public universities in Sindh have penned a letter to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, requesting Rs 16 billion to avoid default. The letter, signed by the Vice Chancellors, expresses concern over the withholding of federal government grants to provincial universities, including 29 public sector universities in Sindh. The Vice Chancellors stated that the federal government provides over Rs 13 billion to Sindh’s universities through the Higher Education Commission (HEC), which has been frozen since 2018. The letter expressed hope that the Prime Minister will take necessary steps to stabilize and support universities and higher education institutions, considering the high returns on investment in education, as seen in countries like China, Korea, Malaysia, and India.