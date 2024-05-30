More players accused in Australian soccer match-fixing investigation

Two more players could be involved in the Australian soccer match-fixing case that has already resulted in three Macarthur FC players being charged.

Midfielder Kearyn Baccus appeared in court Thursday to face charges relating to an illegal betting plot to receive yellow cards during A-League matches in return for payment.

He was arrested on May 17 along with team captain Ulises Davila and teammate Clayton Lewis. All three were granted bail and were suspended by Football Australia under its code of conduct regulations.

Documents produced in Campbelltown Local Court on Thursday revealed that two other players are accused of participating in a criminal group.

Football Australia issued a statement saying it was aware of the allegations, but added that one of the players whose identity was revealed was not a suspect in the case.