New study uncovers the most in-demand destinations for a luxury vacation

A new study has revealed the most in-demand locations for a luxury vacation, with Costa Rica taking the top spot.

Luxury car rental company, Renty, analysed monthly search volume in the US over the past 12 months for a variety of luxury vacation destinations around the world. The data was based on a range of vacation-related keywords, such as ‘travel’, luxury’ and ‘itinerary’ and a ranking was determined by those with the highest search volume.

Costa Rica ranks at the top, with an average monthly search volume of 34,248. Some of the highest average volume of searches came from California at 4,712.50, Florida at 2,984.17 and Texas at 2,660.83.

Coming in second is Hawaii, with an average monthly search volume of 32,278. Hawaii was the most searched luxury vacation location in 20 states, with 1,097.50 average searches coming from Washington and 1,019.17 from Ohio.

Third in the ranking is Bali, with 27,331 average monthly searches in the US. The luxury island was the most searched destination in Texas, with 2,784.17 monthly searches, followed by Illinois and Georgia, with searches of 1,364.17 and 1,301.67, respectively.

The Maldives places fourth, with an average monthly search volume of 22,758. The beautiful South Asia location was searched for the most in Delaware, with 91.67 monthly searches and the second most in a further 11 states.

In fifth comes Thailand, with 21,857 average monthly searches across America. A vacation in Thailand was searched the most in Oregon, with 700.83 monthly searches and second most in Nevada, with 304.17 searches.

New York comes in sixth, with 16,358 average monthly searches. A New York getaway had 65 monthly searches in West Virginia and a further 51.67 in Vermont.

Seventh on the list is Paris, with an average monthly search volume of 9,934. The French capital was searched most in Louisiana, with an average monthly search volume of 204.17. In eighth place is Dubai, with 9,368 average monthly searches in the US. The term ‘visit Dubai’ had 4,699 searches across the US, while ‘Dubai vacation’ had 3,322.

Los Angeles ranks ninth, with an average monthly search volume of 9,026. The Californian city had 3,083.33 monthly searches in California itself. Landing the tenth spot is Fiji, with 8,746 average monthly searches. The state of Hawaii searched for the luxury island of Fiji an average of 86.67 times a month, while the term ‘Fiji vacation’ had 5,610 searches throughout the US.