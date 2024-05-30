Fahad Mustafa unveils first look of comeback serial

Showbiz A-lister Fahad Mustafa unveiled the first look of his much-anticipated comeback serial, titled ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring Hania Aamir.

Pakistan’s leading host and film star, Fahad Mustafa is all set to return to the small screen after a decade, with a new play titled ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, penned by veteran playwright Farhat Ishtiaq. He will share the screen with TV sensation Hania Aamir.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, the ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ host unveiled the first glimpse of his comeback title. “Current state: Vision blurred, but eyes on the goal. This is what 90 days of rigorous shooting in this scorching weather can do to you!” he wrote in the caption of the blurry photo.

The ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ star also turned to her official handle with the first look of her character, Sharjeena. Earlier today, she published a BTS reel from the sets of her next project.

Thousands of social users liked their posts and showed their excitement for the upcoming project in the comments sections.

While more details regarding the additional cast and crew, as well as the helmer of the hotly-anticipated project, are still under wraps, his post suggests that ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ is produced under his banner, Big Bang Entertainment and will premiere soon only on ARY Digital.