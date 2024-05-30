Dua Lipa calls for immediate ceasefire in Palestine

Pop star Dua Lipa condemned the Israeli genocide in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the besieged strip. English-Albanian popstar of Muslim descent, Dua Lipa expressed her solidarity with the people of Gaza, denouncing the military operations in the region.

Taking to her Instagram handle with more than 88 million followers, the celebrity reposted the viral ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ graphic image and noted, “Burning children alive can never be justified. The whole world is mobilising to stop the Israeli genocide.”

“Please show your solidarity with Gaza,” she added.

Earlier in January, the ‘Houdini’ singer also used her cover opportunity for an international magazine, to call on world leaders to speak for the humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

She joined Ayo Edebiri, Michael Stipe, Jon Stewart, Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett and Joaquin Phoenix, in signing the open letter to United States President Joe Biden, asking to ‘call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost’ and said, “I feel so bad for every Israeli life lost and what happened on October 7.”

Notably, an Israeli airstrike triggered a fire that killed 45 people in a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah on Monday, prompting an outcry from global leaders who urged the implementation of a World Court order to halt Israel’s assault. More than half of the dead were women, children and elderly people, health officials in Hamas-run Gaza said, adding that the death toll was likely to rise from people with severe burns.