Saadat Hasan Manto’s plays set to enthral audience in theatre

The National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) is gearing up to captivate theatre-goers with the timeless dramas penned by Saadat Hasan Manto, starting from tomorrow (Saturday).

At a press conference at NAPA, Director Rao Jamal Singh Rajput revealed the schedule for Manto’s celebrated plays, “Akeli” and “Sarhadi,” set to captivate audience at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre from June 1 to 8.

These dramatic renditions of Manto’s literary masterpieces represent a first-ever staging in Pakistan, offering an immersive experience distinct from his short stories.

Rao Jamal Rajput emphasised the meticulous preparation that brought these dramas to life over six months, ensuring authenticity in every detail, including the era-appropriate costumes and adherence to the original script.

The event also featured the esteemed cast of the productions, including Hiba Ali Khan, Reham Rafique, Zulfiqar Ghouri, Usman Javaid, and Wahab Shah, who provided insights into their roles, promising an unforgettable theatrical experience for all attendees.