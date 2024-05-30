Above normal monsoon rainfall expected in most parts of the country

The Met Office has forecast above normal monsoon rainfall in most parts of the country in its June to August outlook for this year. According to the weather outlook, central and northern Punjab as well as southern Sindh likely to get above normal rainfall.

Northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan may get nearly normal rainfall in monsoon, whereas most parts of Baluchistan may get slightly above normal rainfall during June, July and August this year. The Met Office predicted that the second half of the monsoon season is expected to be wetter than the first half.

Nationwide, the daytime maximum temperature is expected to be nearly normal however northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan may experience warmer than normal maximum temperature during the season.

Nighttime temperatures are likely to exceed normal levels across most regions of the country, with marked deviation anticipated over northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and southwestern Balochistan, according to the outlook. High temperatures in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir may accelerate snowmelt, increasing river flow.

Daytime temperature is likely to remain above normal all over the country during start of the forecast period but the expected rains towards the end of the season will normalize the high temperature. Strong winds, dust storms, and gusts are highly likely in the season.

Flash flooding is anticipated in hill torrents of Koh-e-Suleman and urban flooding in major cities in Sindh, Punjab, AJK, and KP due to heavy rainfall during the season. The weather department outlook also stated that the atmospheric conditions are supportive for the likelihood of heatwave in the plain areas of the country, especially over the southern half in June.