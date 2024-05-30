ET uncovers interesting finding during NA-48 rigging case hearing

The Election Tribunal (ET) overseeing the alleged rigging case in National Assembly Constituency NA-48 has uncovered a significant revelation. During a crucial hearing, Form 45 of independent candidate Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and PTI candidate Ali Bukhari were found to be matching, raising eyebrows and sparking intrigue in the ongoing legal battle.

Amidst a charged atmosphere in the courtroom on Thursday, presiding judge Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri issued a stern order in the absence of Returning Officers (ROs). Expressing dissatisfaction over their non-appearance, the judge levied a fine of 15,000 rupees, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The drama escalated further when the lawyer representing PML-N leader Raja Khurram Nawaz, victor of NA-48, claimed the absence of certified forms. However, Justice Jahangiri swiftly rebutted, questioning the plausibility of such a scenario, emphasizing that the Election Commission furnishes all necessary documents to the winning candidates.

In a bold move, the Election Tribunal imposed a hefty fine of 15,15000 rupees on PML-N leader Raja Khurram Nawaz and the Returning Officer for their failure to produce certified copies of Form 45 and the required response.

As the hearing progressed, the spotlight intensified on the comparison of Form 45s of various candidates. But the moment of truth arrived when the Form 45s of Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and PTI candidate Ali Bukhari aligned, hinting at a potential breakthrough in the electoral saga.

With this revelation, the Election Tribunal took decisive action, bifurcating the scrutiny process for the Islamabad constituencies. Notably, the tribunal underscored that the case pertaining to NA-46 remains pending, keeping the nation on tenterhooks as the legal saga unfolds.