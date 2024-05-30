Imran Khan acquitted in two more cases of May 9 violence



The Islamabad District and Sessions Court has acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan of charges in two cases related to the violent incidents of May 9, which were registered at the Shahzad Town police station. Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir delivered the verdict, citing insufficient evidence as the reason for the acquittal. These cases, which attracted significant public and media attention, were among the numerous legal challenges faced by the PTI leader. The court’s decision, based on the prosecution’s failure to present substantial evidence, highlights the judiciary’s commitment to justice.

Additionally, on May 20, local courts in Islamabad acquitted Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in two cases filed at the Kohsar and Karachi Company police stations. These cases involved violations of Section 144 and the holding of the party’s ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad. Judicial Magistrate Shahzad Khan accepted the acquittal pleas of Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, Faisal Javed Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Qasim Suri, Raja Khurram Nawaz, and other suspects in the Kohsar police station case. Similarly, Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas granted acquittals for Imran Khan, Faisal Javed Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan, Saifullah Niazi, Zartaj Gul, Asad Umar, and others in the Karachi Company police station case concerning violations of Section 144 and the ‘Azadi March’.