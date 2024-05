28 dead as bus falls into ravine in Balochistan’s Washuk

At least 28 people, including women and children, were killed after a passenger bus turned turtle and plunged into a ditch in Balochistan’s Washuk district on Wednesday morning.

According to rescue and Levies officials, about 22 people sustained injuries in the accident and have been moved to the Civil Hospital in Basima. The accident took place after the tyre of the passenger bus burst, said the rescue officials. The bus was travelling from Gwadar to Quetta. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences over the incident, praying for the departed souls. The premier also directed the authorities concerned to provide assistance to the injured. Balochistan’s Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti offered his condolences over the loss of lives in the horrific accident and prayed for those who were wounded.

In two similar incidents in May, 13 people belonging to the same family were killed and nine others got wounded as a truck plunged into a ditch in Punjab’s Khushab district. The accident occurred because of a brake failure on Panj Pir Manawan Road in Khushab, consequently, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the ditch. The deceased of the ill-fated crash included women, too, and the family was going to Khushab. Meanwhile, 20 people lost their lives while 21 sustained injuries after a passenger bus veered off a narrow mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in a remote area of Diamer district, Gilgit Baltistan.

The mishap took place at the Yashokhal area on the Karakoram Highway in Diamer early Friday morning at around 5:30am, according to police. The bus was on its way from Rawalpindi to Gilgit. Meanwhile, the police said there were at least 38 passengers on board.