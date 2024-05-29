CM seeks report on children’s death due to measles

“Innocent lives have been lost due to the negligence and incompetence of health department,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif with anger, while taking serious notice of the death of children due to measles in Patuki. On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir reached Basic Health Unit Kot Haq Nawaz of suburban Kabir Wala. The Provincial Ministers obtained information from the parents about the measles affected children and directed to take a stern action against those found involved for committing this negligence.

On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the number of ‘Clinic on Wheels’ and ‘Field Hospitals’ has been increased in the measles affected areas and a special ward has also been established for the treatment of measles affected children in the Tehsil Headquarters hospital.