Pakistan set to launch second satellite into space today

Pakistan is all set to launch the multi-mission communication satellite PakSAT-MM-1 on May 30 in collaboration with China. According to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) spokesman, PAKSAT-MM-1 would be launched from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Centre. The spokesperson added that the multi-mission communication satellite PakSAT-MM1R is a joint effort of Suparco and the Chinese Aerospace Industry, and is designed to meet the country’s communication and connectivity needs. Based on advanced communication technologies, PAKSAT MM-1 will play a pivotal role in the socio-economic uplift of the country and will prove to be a stepping stone in the transformation of the country into Digital Pakistan. The satellite is expected to contribute to the establishment of a sophisticated communication network and help meet the growing demands of the telecom sector and its advanced capabilities will address the increasing demand for high-speed internet and seamless connectivity. The launch ceremony will be shown live for media from the Islamabad and Karachi establishments of Suparco.