PMD forecasts hot weather to stay for more than two days

The Met Office has warned that the heatwave is expected to persist across the country’s plains for an additional two days, according to their latest forecast. The ongoing heatwave is likely to continue affecting the plain regions of the country until Friday. The severe weather conditions are also spreading to Karachi and other parts of lower Sindh. Karachi is anticipated to see daytime temperatures up to 43 degrees Celsius with 80% humidity. The areas such as Jacobabad will have 52 degrees Celsius; whereas Dadu, Larkana, and Mohenjodaro will experience 51 degrees Celsius. Rahim Yar Khan, Sibbi, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khanpur, Bhakkar, and Khairpur to feel temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius and Bahawalnagar, Rohri, and Padidan will experience 49 degrees Celsius. The areas such as Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan, Gujranwala, Jhang, Kasur, Khanewal, Kot Addu, Multan, Noor Pur Thal, and Sakrand will face temperatures up to 48 degrees Celsius. The majority of the plain areas of the country will experience predominantly very hot conditions on May 29.