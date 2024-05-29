Branded bread rates slashed in Lahore

The price of branded baker companies’ bread has been reduced and now the smaller one will be available at 110 rupees and the large one will be available at 200 rupees.

Dawn Bread, Sunny Bread, Bunny’s Bread, City Bread, Gourmet, Cakes and Bakes, Jalal Sons, Bandu Khan, and Shezan have agreed to reduce the prices of their bread.

The TV channel said the Department of Industries Punjab has issued a notification to cut the prices of breads for brands on Wednesday.

The new prices of bread are enforced immediately.

As per the notification, the new price of small bread of different brands including Dawn Bread, Sunny Bread, Bunny’s Bread, City Bread, Gourmet, and Cakes&Bakes will be Rs110 and the new price of large bread will be Rs200. The price of Jalal Sons’ bread will be Rs114 for the small one and Rs218 for the large one. The price of Bandu Khan’s bread will be Rs120 for the small one and Rs210 for the large one.