One of the world’s tallest men Naseer Soomro again lands in hospital

Naseer Soomro from Shikarpur, who has earned Pakistan a name for being one of the tallest persons on earth, has been shifted to hospital because of breathing issues, reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, 54-year-old Soomro’s condition deteriorated suddenly as he started experiencing difficulty in breathing and the level of oxygen in his body dropped as well. As soon as his health deteriorated, Rescue 1122 personnel were called in and shifted Soomro to a hospital where he was admitted.

According to his family members, Soomro has been experiencing breathing issues as well as pain in his joints for the last many years.

On several occasions, he was shifted to a hospital where he remained admitted for days, they said.

Soomro, who is seven feet and nine inches tall, is at least three feet taller than ordinary people.