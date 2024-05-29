Biometric vehicle registration system inaugurated in Sindh

The Department of Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control has inaugurated a modern biometric registration system and a queue management system to simplify the entire registration process on a scientific basis.

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, inaugurated the biometric vehicle registration and modern queue management system at the Excise Motor Registration Wing office located in the Karachi Civic Center.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Pakistan People’s Party Sindh Government is ensuring the use of modern technology to provide facilities to the people, in line with the vision of its leadership, President Asif Ali Zardari, and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The biometric registration and queue management system will provide greater convenience to the public. Vehicle registration has been linked with the biometric system, which will help prevent forgery. He said that the Sindh government is committed to using modern technology throughout the entire province. It is the government’s duty to provide an environment of convenience to the people with the help of technology. This office of the Excise Department in the Civic Center is the largest motor registration office in Pakistan. During my first visit, I noticed a lot of crowding, and we decided to make arrangements for the comfort and convenience of the people.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the queue management system has facilitated the people, and the option of online booking has also been provided for their convenience. A friendly and improved working environment has been established. Additionally, an office is going to be opened in District South, which will be functional until late at night. Sharjeel Inam Memon also announced the establishment of a separate office for women and said that home service would be provided to people for a nominal service charge. This system will improve the process of paying taxes owed to the government. He said that action will be taken against officers and staff of the department based on complaints, in accordance with the rules. Action is also being taken against non-custom paid vehicles. The Excise Department is facing a shortage of staff due to a court stay order on recruitment. It is a serious crime to install the same number on multiple vehicles, and action is being taken against those who use incorrect number plates.

In response to a question, the senior minister said that in his press conference yesterday, he presented Imran Khan’s statements and showed videos of credible individuals like Abdul Sattar Edhi, Hakeem Saeed, and Dr. Israr as evidence. These respected figures were aware of Imran Khan before his political launch. In 2018, Arif Naqvi waived off all his loans as soon as Imran Khan became the Prime Minister, suggesting that he financed the PTI founder. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the evidence provided by Arshad Sharif Shaheed against Imran Khan in his videos should also be thoroughly investigated. He claimed that Imran Khan has been facilitated to run his Twitter account from Adiala Jail. The video, depicting Shaikh Mujeeb as a hero, has been shared from Imran Khan’s personal Twitter account. He suggested that for the sake of power, Imran Khan is willing to put the country at stake. If Barrister Gohar is providing clarification, then why has Imran Khan not deleted the tweet?

He said, “I consider myself a devoted worker of the People’s Party, but for me, the importance of my motherland Pakistan comes first.” In response to a question, he stated that the motor registration wing tax is diligently carrying out its duty of tax collection, rewarding good performance and penalizing poor performance. In response to another question, he mentioned that leaders from the Pakistan People’s Party and Muslim League-N have also been arrested previously. However, it is evident to all that for whom Israel had labeled accusations of human rights violations in Pakistan. He emphasized that our party PPP has endured significant hardships in Pakistan’s history but we never spoken against the country. In response to a question, he stated that work is underway to install tracker chips in bikes, and soon this system will also be operational.