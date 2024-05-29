Naqvi takes notice of 15 forest fires in Margalla Hills

Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has taken notice of the 15 forest fire incidents that occurred in Islamabad and Margalla Hills on the same day.

The Interior Minister has ordered an investigation into the incidents and directed that comprehensive probe be conducted to determine whether the fires were started intentionally or accidentally. The Interior Minister has also directed the Chairman CDA/ Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, to form an investigation committee to probe the incidents. The committee will be responsible for uncovering the facts behind the fires and identifying those responsible.

On Mohsin Naqvi instructions, the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Inspector General Islamabad Police have assigned tasks to relevant officials to investigate the incidents and register FIRs. The Interior Minister has emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fires and to take action against those responsible.