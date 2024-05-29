President Vladimir Putin’s recent selection of Andrey Belousov as Russia’s new Minister of Defense represents a dramatic change in the nation’s strategy for overseeing its armed forces and defence industry.

Experienced in strategic planning and economic strategy, Belousov offers a new viewpoint to a position that has historically been filled by those with military expertise. This calculated action reflects Putin’s larger objective of fusing military strategy with economic efficiency, especially as Russia prolongs its lengthy struggle in Ukraine.

Working in a number of prominent economic positions has made Belousov a professional stand out. As Russia’s deputy prime minister, he oversaw economic strategy and for many years, Putin relied heavily on him for economic advice.

Considered a response to the fiscal difficulties and inefficiency in Russia’s defence sector, he was appointed Defense Minister. Belousov’s in-depth grasp of economic processes, which may be essential in maximizing defence expenditure and improving the economic return on military investments, is said to offset his lack of combat expertise analysts.

Among the many obstacles the Russian defence sector has had to overcome are antiquated technology, the necessity for modernization, and the effects of international sanctions.

The military has struggled with these problems to be efficient and successful. Belousov’s financial experience is predicted to motivate a more strategic resource allocation, emphasizing high-impact initiatives that may provide significant technological and economic advantages. This strategy fits Putin’s picture of a wartime economy in which the defence industry is a major force behind general economic expansion.

Belousov’s appointment is interpreted by the West as a signal that Russia’s military might would increase.

Belousov’s appointment occurs at a period when Russia’s military expenditure has surpassed Cold War levels; the defence budget now accounts for 6.7% of the GDP. This large outlay demonstrates the Kremlin’s determination to maintain its armed forces in the face of continuous hostilities. But such huge expenditure puts a financial burden on resources that Belousov is supposed to oversee. Assuring that billions of dollars are spent wisely to further Russia’s military goals will be part of his job, which will include supervising the distribution of these monies for everything from missile manufacture to the welfare of the troops.

It is anticipated that Belousov would emphasize innovation and transformation a lot. He is well-versed in economic planning, hence he can encourage projects to adopt innovative new concepts and expedite defence R&D.

Less reliance on foreign products has become a serious issue as a result of worldwide prohibitions. This problem is supposed to be resolved by facilitating the production of high-precision equipment by Americans. Belousov has before sought to facilitate Russian drone manufacture and increase Russia’s technical independence. He was dedicated to promoting innovation inside the military-industrial complex.

There is optimism for improvement even though Belousov will have to deal with a lot of issues in his new position. The excessively formal and unwillingness to modify the Russian military may make reorganization impossible.

The outer world is still under tremendous strain from the crisis in Ukraine and the related worldwide issues. These all might either accelerate or slow down Belousov’s capacity for transformation. He has never been in combat, hence he would struggle to comprehend and negotiate the intricate aspects of military strategy and defence policy.

The employment of Belousov coincides with other corruption-related problems inside the Defense Ministry, chief among them the bribery allegations against Timur Ivanov, the deputy defence minister.

The background of corruption makes having a leader who can ensure that military expenditure is transparent and responsible extremely crucial. Now that Belousov is leading the ministry, it might be simpler to trust its financial management once more. He is regarded as a technocrat who prioritizes economic effectiveness.

More hostilities may result, which would be more difficult for Ukraine and its supporters. Perhaps because Belousov was able to strike a good balance between military and economic objectives, the Russian defensive force is now stronger and more capable of withstanding protracted battles.

Vladimir Putin of Russia has chosen Andrey Belousov to head the defence ministry. This policy shift gives economic efficiency and military strategy more weight. His understanding of economic strategy helps him to address Russia’s issues and modernize and enhance its defence.

Belousov has never served in the military and there is a lot of red tape, but his goals to make Russia economically and technologically independent might strengthen the military considerably. The leadership of Belousov will have a significant impact on Russia’s involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, management of international sanctions, economic policies, and development of its weapons sector.

The writer is a freelance columnist.