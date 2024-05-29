No more Federal funding for unies in provinces

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) stopped funding for provincially chartered universities as the federal government has made a big cut in its grant from 65 billion to 25 billion rupees. The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) and the Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) have announced May 30 as a day of protest against this reduction in funds. HEC had requested 126 billion rupees for 160 universities nationwide, but the federal government has significantly cut the previously allocated 65 billion rupees so now the HEC budget is only 25 billion rupees. Resultantly, HEC will no longer provide funds to provinces; instead, provinces must finance their universities independently. The Ministry of Finance has issued a letter to the Higher Education Commission. FAPUASA and KUTS have opposed the decision to halt funding for universities under provincial charters and have announced plans for a protest campaign. KUTS President Shah Ali Al-Qadar said that the government’s decision to stop federal HEC funding is extremely disappointing. The president said universities across the country are already facing financial crises and struggling to pay salaries as funds for current expenses have been frozen for last eight years. Shah Ali Al-Qadar said the grant for over 160 universities by the federal HEC had not been increased from 65 billion.