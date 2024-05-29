Govt mandates NOC for medical students pursuing degrees abroad

Pakistani students must obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) before pursuing medical or dental studies abroad.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) has informed that PMDC is considering implementing “additional checks” for Pakistani students, aiming to students receive education from recognized universities.

According to NHSRC official, this decision will be implemented starting from the 2024 academic session.

Around 30% of the students going abroad for medical studies are women and the students who obtain their medical education from outside Pakistan do not contribute to the healthcare system within the country, as per authorities. According to officials, the popular countries where students seek their medical education include China, Central Asian countries, Afghanistan, Russia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and Iran. China is the most preferred country for pursuing education. Pakistani students also opt for countries such as Eastern European countries, including Romania, Malaysia and Bangladesh for their medical education as there are 185 medical colleges where around 21,000 students are enrolled and pursuing their medical education every year.