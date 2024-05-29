Iddat case: PTI lawyers attack Khawar Maneka



In an unpleasant turn of events, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers Wednesday attacked former first lady Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband Khawar Maneka in the premises of the court as he appeared for a hearing of the un-Islamic nikah case in a district and sessions court in Islamabad.

During the hearing of appeals filed by Bushra her husband and PTI founder Imran Khan against conviction in the iddat case, Judge Shahrukh Arjumand went into his chamber without announcing the verdict.

Following the development, PTI lawyers hurled bottles in the courtroom which prompted Maneka’s lawyers to escort him out. However, while being escorted out, a PTI lawyer then attacked Maneka within the court premises after which he fell to the ground.

The court, on May 23, reserved the verdict on the appeals which was to be announced today.

Maneka, in January, had moved the court challenging Khan and Bushra Bibi’s marriage and terming their nikah as fraudulent, stressing that the marriage was solemnised during her iddat (the time a woman goes into isolation after a divorce or her husband’s death).

The trial court then handed down a seven-year sentence to the couple in February and imposed a fine of Rs500,000 each on the duo.

In its 51-page detailed verdict, the court maintained that the record proves that both of the accused, Khan and Bushra, were in relation before the 2018 “fraudulent” nikah.