Chairman WAPDA visits Tarbela 5th extension project to review progress

Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) on Tuesday visited the Tarbela 5th Extension project being constructed at Tunnel No. 5 of Tarbela Dam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to review the progress. He inspected construction activities on various sites, which also include the raised intake, the powerhouse and the tunnel, said a press release. Representatives of the Consultants and the Contractors briefed the Chairman about site-wise progress achieved so far. Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) after the site visit also presided over a meeting at the Project office. A detailed presentation was made about the key components of the Project. It was briefed that construction activities are being carried out simultaneously in all five areas i.e. intake, penstock and outlet, powerhouse, tail race culvert and canal and switch yard. The implementation plan, comprising important benchmarks and their timelines, was also discussed in detail during the meeting. Addressing the meeting, the Chairman said the pace of work needs to be expedited on the Project to start electricity generation in 2025-26. The Chairman WAPDA directed the Contractor to deploy additional resources to meet the timelines stipulated in the implementation plan. Adhering to the specified standards is a must to ensure the quality of work on the Project, he said.