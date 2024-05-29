Marcus Rashford plans to ‘reset mentally after challenging season’

Marcus Rashford is planning to take some time to reset mentally after acknowledging he has endured a “challenging season”.

The England forward was left out of Gareth Southgate’s training squad for Euro 2024 after scoring just eight goals in all competitions for a struggling Manchester United side who finished eighth in the Premier League.

But after helping his club end the season on a high by beating Manchester City in Saturday’s FA Cup final, the 26-year-old will now look to make the most of his summer of rest. It’s time to come off Socials for a few weeks. I plan to rest and reset mentally after a challenging season individually and collectively. Thanks to the fans that stood by me through a difficult period. To the ones that didn’t just remember at United, we always stick together.

And as he announced his decision to step away from his social media accounts for a few weeks, Rashford – who last month said “enough is enough” after receiving online abuse – responded again to his critics.

He wrote on X: “It’s time to come off socials for a few weeks. I plan to rest and reset mentally after a challenging season individually and collectively.

“Thanks to the fans that stood by me through a difficult period. To the ones that didn’t, just remember at United, we always stick together.” Team-mate Luke Shaw did make Southgate’s provisional squad despite injuries restricting him to only 15 appearances for United this season, the last of them in February.