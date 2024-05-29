Billie Eilish fans twice as obsessed as Ariana’s: study

New data has revealed the top artists whose fans are the most captivated by the performers – and Billie Eilish takes the crown, followed by runner-up Ariana Grande.

The research, conducted by casinos sweepstake comparison site Casinos Sweeps, analysed Instagram and TikTok hashtag data related to fans and fan pages to identify the artists whose fans post about them the most.

The study looked at the number of Instagram posts containing hashtags of the artist’s name, followed by ‘fan,’ ‘fans’ and ‘fanpage’ to find who was the most popular.

The most shared artists by fans on social media are as follows:

BILLIE EILISH — having shot to fame in the last decade, Billie Eilish tops the list as the artist with the most obsessed fanbase with a whopping 3,369,000 posts containing fan-related hashtags. No doubt her sea of loyal followers will be over the moon to hear the latest news of her 81-date tour for her upcoming album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

ARIANA GRANDE — Ariana Grande is runner-up with an impressive 1,587,606 posts containing fan-related hashtags, which, whilst still extremely high, is less than half of Billie Eilish’s. Supporters recently welcomed the pop icon’s latest album, Eternal Sunshine, although she had to ask them to stop ‘sending hateful messages’ to people in her life based on interpretations made from the album.

TAYLOR SWIFT — as the world-renowned pop star is one of the most popular singers in the modern era of music, it’s no surprise that Swifties are one of the most passionate fanbases, placing the artist third at 1,036,800 posts containing fan-related hashtags. Most recently, supporters have rushed to social media to express their love for Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which has already broken numerous records.

LANA DEL REY — at 665,100 posts containing fan-related hashtags, Lana Del Rey has the fourth most fascinated fanbase. The international star’s album Born to Die is making its way back up the Billboard charts, after her headline at Coachella 2024 sparked renewed interest among fans.

JUSTIN BIEBER — rounding out the top five is Justin Bieber at 626,892 posts containing fan-related hashtags. Beliebers have stayed dedicated to the Canadian pop star ever since he ignited a global craze in the early 2010s. Fans are currently eagerly awaiting the singer’s seventh album, which is his first since taking a break from the music world due to health issues.

EMINEM — arguably one of the most successful rappers of his generation, Eminem ranked sixth, with 589,038 posts containing fan-related hashtags. Having laid low over the last few years, he just announced his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady, will be coming this summer.

DUA LIPA — the Brit Award-winning singer’s fame skyrocketed following the release of her music video for New Rules and hasn’t slowed down since. Set to headline Glastonbury in June, Dua Lipa is the seventh artist whose fans love to show their support on social media the most, with 525,157 posts containing fan-related hashtags.

NICKI MINAJ — at 389,712 posts containing fan-related hashtags, the artist with fan base swooning over her the eighth most is the queen of rap. After a five-year break following the release of Queen, Nicki Minaj released her fifth studio album at the end of last year. Pink Friday 2 is the sequel to Minaj’s debut album Pink Friday, which, judging from fans’ reactions, was deemed well worth the wait.

HARRY STYLES — Harries, as fans of the ex-One Direction singer like to refer to themselves as, aren’t shy about sharing their admiration for him on social media. Harry Style has 362,890 posts containing fan-related hashtags, earning him the ninth spot. It’s been nearly two years since the Grammy-winning singer released his last album, Harry’s House and fans currently have their fingers crossed that the speculation around a fourth studio album being released this year is true.

SHAKIRA — global superstar Shakira claims the final spot in the top 10 with 346,350 posts containing fan-related hashtags. Over the years, she has graced fans with numerous iconic songs, such as Hips Don’t Lie and Waka Waka and continues to make music adorned by her fans. In March, the Colombian singer released her twelfth studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran and recently announced tour dates set to begin in November.