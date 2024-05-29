Spreading Hatred

In the turbulent landscape of Pakistani politics, one name that would go down as the most controversial is Imran Khan. Becoming tired of his constant onslaught on the state and all institutions, he has now decided to use the debacle of East Pakistan, a momentous incident that still grips the entire subcontinent with its devastating impact as a launching pad for the next leg of his political career.

In an extremely misleading video posted on his social media handle, the former cricketer turned politician warns to become the next Mujeeb-ur-Rehman. Notwithstanding the fact that history is replete with myths, distortions and concocted narratives surrounding the Fall of Dhaka in 1971, Mr Khan, unlike his said hero, is not announcing a new movement to fight for the rights of his supporters. As always, his demand remains the same as any attention-hungry individual: listen to me.

Why is it that he needed an exit from power to realise the veracity of the Hudoodur Rehman Commission? Shouldn’t this newly-founded enthusiasm to correcting history be, therefore, read as a desperate attempt to wave the menacing finger of separationism? Amid Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s decisions to announce the budget ahead of the national budget and heated discussions pertaining to the power tariffs, these words don’t appear much hollow. Tragically for the masses, there would be many ready to buy his vendetta, questioning the authority of the state and ever-ready to shove a series of discomforting questions down its throat.

The separation of East Pakistan and the birth of Bangladesh in 1971 marked a dark chapter in the history of the region, and therefore, political leaders from all mainstream parties instantly reacted to yet another move by the PTI to make the waters, even more, murkier, condemning Mr Khan for conveying a wrong message. Before pushing the nation towards chaos and uncertainty, it should be made clear how Imran Khan’s tenure was marked by a series of failures and missteps.

From economic turmoil to political instability, his government failed to deliver on its promises and address the pressing issues facing the country. Today, his comparison with one of the most haunting nightmares of the collective memory would only serve to further some petty agenda. It is time for the truth to come to light and for accountability to be upheld in the highest echelons of power. The people of Pakistan deserve better, and it is up to us to demand a change for the better. *