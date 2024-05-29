Nawaz back in the saddle

Former prime minister and newly elected President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Nawaz Sharif, has once again accused Imran Khan of relying on military support for his political ascent.

Sharif was elected unopposed as the president of the ruling party earlier today, coincidentally, the same day Pakistan conducted nuclear tests in 1998 during the PML-N’s second term in government.

“Imran Khan started his politics on the shoulders of the army. I personally approached him for collaboration, and he agreed, but then planned protests from London with a general, a cleric from Canada, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, and others. Protests began, and I was asked to resign. I said do whatever you want; Nawaz Sharif never resigns,” he remarked while addressing the party’s general council meeting, where Sharif’s presidency was confirmed on Tuesday.

Sharif quoted former ISI chief General (retd) Zaheerul Islam, “We tried different parties and allowed a third force, which we thought could deliver, and that force appeared in PTI. Imran Khan should clarify if he was not the third force, then who was?”

Challenging Khan, Sharif declared, “If you were not the third force, I promise to retire from politics. Your politics and the ousting of our government were founded with their help. You derailed democracy on their behest. It was during the PTI’s protests in Islamabad where it was said Nawaz Sharif would be dragged out from the PM House with a rope around his neck. This was the umpire’s finger that Imran Khan frequently referred to.”

Sharif urged Khan to answer these questions before he could be engaged in a dialogue with the government. “We are of May 28, not May 9. When Bill Clinton offered $5 billion to avoid nuclear tests, we refused and rejected the offer of $5 billion of that time.”

Sharif also vehemently criticised the decision by former chief justice Saqib Nisar, declaring it has been discarded as “trash.”

“Saqib Nisar removed me from the party presidency for life. Today, people have thrown his decision into the dustbin. Summon those who declared that Nawaz Sharif would be permanently removed, yet here I stand before you once again,” he stated.

Sharif questioned the basis of the verdict against him, citing, “What was the decision against me? Not taking a salary from my son? I did not take a salary from my son; I did not ask for one from your son either.”

Addressing attempts to create rifts between him and his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz said, “They tried to drive wedges between Shehbaz and me. Kudos to Shehbaz for not bowing or selling out and standing by his brother. I am proud of him. Shehbaz was told to abandon Nawaz Sharif and become the prime minister, but he refused, saying he would reject any premiership that required betrayal of his brother. He even went to jail but never wavered.”

Nawaz Sharif also praised his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, and his nephew, Hamza Shehbaz, for their resilience. “Maryam endured imprisonment and kept the party active, passing every test. Hamza faced jail bravely and did not falter. I witnessed them being taken away in handcuffs. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also shared my imprisonment and did not complain.”

Reflecting on his political journey, Sharif stated, “In 1990, when I formed the government and became prime minister, had there been no interference, poverty and unemployment would be unheard of today. Compare the prices of goods in 2017 to now.”

In his address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan of misleading the public and tarnishing the reputation of the military and their families.

“Imran Khan, who once bowed before the military, is now misleading people about the Fall of Dhaka. He is defaming the military and their families,” said Shehbaz.

shehbaz formally handed over his responsibilities back to the party, acknowledging Nawaz Sharif’s return to leadership. “The trust the party placed in me, I now return with gratitude. God has reinstated Nawaz Sharif to his position. Efforts are underway to revive the economy under Maryam Nawaz in Punjab and Nawaz Sharif at the federal level.”

He condemned those who conspired against Nawaz Sharif, stating, “The faces of the conspirators are blackened, and Nawaz Sharif stands vindicated. He was unjustly punished in the Panama case with an iqama.”

The prime minister also criticised Khan for his comments regarding the military and national tragedies. “Imran Khan, who once sat at the feet of soldiers, is now comparing himself with Mujibur Rehman on the Fall of Dhaka. His remarks in London about our martyrs and veterans are unforgivable. If anyone watches that video, they would want to silence him. These soldiers made their children orphans to save millions of others.”

Shehbaz warned of dire consequences if Pakistan’s prosperity does not return. “If Pakistan does not progress, there will be no politicians or judges left. While many judges are patriotic, a few black sheep facilitated Imran Khan’s £190 million corruption. Khan sold gifts and watches. Judges, remember, during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, there were no easy bails, unlike now.”

Shehbaz concluded with a stern message to Khan. “I do not wish to attack you personally, but your actions against the families of Pakistan’s armed forces will not be forgiven by this nation.”