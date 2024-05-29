Leaders hail ‘unwavering determination’ as Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated

Pakistan celebrated the 26th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer on Tuesday with national zeal and fervor, commemorating the day in 1998 when the country’s defence became impregnable after conducting successful nuclear tests in the hills of Chagai, Balochistan.

On May 28, 1998, Pakistan emerged as the first Muslim-majority country to acquire nuclear capabilities, marking a pivotal moment in its history. This achievement was a response to the regional security dynamics and ensured that Pakistan’s defence capabilities were robust and credible.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a message to the nation, underscored the significance of the day and highlighted it as a testament to the collective effort of all facets of national power that overcame a seemingly insurmountable challenge to enhance the country’s defence capabilities.

“May 28 signifies more than just a mere commemoration of a day; it encapsulates the narrative of our nation’s arduous yet remarkable path towards establishing a credible minimum deterrence,” the premier shared on his X timeline.

The historic nuclear tests carried out under the leadership of former premier Nawaz Sharif, were in response to Indian nuclear explosions, solidifying Pakistan’s defence and making it the seventh nuclear nation in the world and the first Muslim state to possess nuclear weapons.

PM Shehbaz lauded Nawaz’s bold leadership in defying international pressure to make Pakistan a nuclear-armed nation.

He also paid tribute to Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of Pakistan’s nuclear program, for his strategic foresight and unwavering commitment.

In his message, Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani reiterated the resolve to continue working towards a peaceful and stable world and said that on this day, we successfully demonstrated our nuclear capabilities and joined the ranks of nuclear powers.

Gillani added that Youm-e-Takbeer serves as a testament to Pakistan’s resilience, unwavering determination, and commitment to maintaining regional peace and stability.

The nation began the day with special prayers in mosques for the peace and prosperity of the country, marking the occasion as a public holiday.

Special prayers were organized nationwide, with religious scholars emphasizing the day’s importance in Pakistan’s history and praying for the country’s progress and prosperity.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and services chiefs, on behalf of the armed forces of Pakistan, extended warm felicitations to the nation, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Tuesday.

This significant day commemorates the historic achievement of Pakistan’s nuclear tests conducted in 1998, which successfully established credible minimum deterrence and restored the balance of power in the region, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement highlighted.

“The Armed Forces and the nation pay tribute to the unwavering dedication and selfless sacrifices of all those who contributed to this remarkable feat, achieved against overwhelming odds,” expressed the armed forces, acknowledging the collective effort that led to this monumental milestone.

The armed forces paid respect to all those involved in the achievement stating, “The scientists, engineers, and officials who devoted their lives to realising this dream rightly deserve the gratitude and admiration of the nation and its Armed Forces.”

“On this important day in Pakistan’s history, the Armed Forces of Pakistan reaffirm their unwavering resolve to defend the motherland, protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensure the nation’s security at all times and at any cost, InshaAllah,” declared the Armed Forces, emphasising their steadfast commitment to safeguarding the nation’s interests.