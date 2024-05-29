Pakistani students show rich culture heritage at Chinese university

Pakistani students captivated attendees with vibrant performances and vivid cultural presentations during the 7th International Cultural Festival of Dalian University of Technology (DUT) in China.

The festival, themed “Winds of Connection, Dreams of the Silk Road”, brought together over 10,000 faculty and students from more than 70 countries and regions, fostering a dynamic arena where cultural exchange and understanding flourishes.

The Pakistani contingent put up an impressive array of performances, including the heartfelt song “Dil Dil Pakistan,” a lively dance piece titled “Pakistani Cultural Dance”, the haunting melody of “Jar Sea Pekhawar Tar”, and an enchanting instrumental performance “Tapple Rabab Music”, not only showcasing the rich musical traditions of Pakistan, but also highlighting the talent and enthusiasm of the students.

Complementing the performances, more than 8 stalls representing Pakistani culture and cuisine were set up, providing a glimpse into the country’s vibrant traditions.

The stalls feature the intricate art of Pakistani body painting known as Mehndi or Henna, where skilled artists painted elaborate designs on volunteers’ hands.