Sindh govt orders probe against officers with alleged fake domiciles

The Sindh Home Department has launched an investigation into several officers who allegedly secured Grade 17 jobs using fake domiciles.

According to authorities from home department, the investigation focuses on candidates from other provinces who reportedly used falsified Sindh domiciles to pass the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam. The Sindh Home Department suspects that these individuals may have illicitly obtained positions such as Assistant Commissioner and other high-ranking posts.

Key individuals under scrutiny include Arslan Chaudhry, Kamran Ahmed Asadullah Gondal, Makhdoom Malik, and Owais Brar, who allegedly obtained their Assistant Commissioner positions through fraudulent means. Additionally, the domiciles of Raja Abdul Salam and Rana Ziaur Rehman, who secured Grade 17 jobs, are under suspicion, as well as that of Hania Minhas from the Office Management Group. The Sindh Home Department has issued a letter demanding a thorough investigation and prompt report submission on these cases.